What are you thankful for?
While 2020 has been filled with uncertainty and many have struggled through these trying times, we have also been reminded about what is truly important in our lives. This Thanksgiving season, The Herald Bulletin is asking the community members to share what they are thankful and grateful for. Responses should include first and last name, city of residence, phone number and email address as well as 50 to 300 words on what you are thankful for. A photo may be included in the submission. All responses must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15. A selection of submissions will appear in a special section on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and all submissions will appear at heraldbulletin.com. The Herald Bulletin reserves the right to edit submissions for length, clarity, grammar and spelling.
Visit heraldbulletin.com/thankful to submit your response or send submissions to Thankful, Attn: Tammy Talley, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. Submissions can also be dropped off at The Herald Bulletin during regular business hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.