MUNCIE — The East Central Indiana Small Business Development Center is presenting a workshop designed for new business owners and those interested in starting a business.
“Launching Your Own Business” will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Innovation Connector, 1208 W. White River Blvd., Muncie.
Participants will learn how to evaluate a business idea with the end in mind, estimate an operating budget, analyze feasibility results, and identify objectives and resources. This workshop is presented in partnership with The Innovation Connector, and there is a $25 nonrefundable registration fee. A step-by-step workbook helps outline key aspects of starting a successful business.
Sign up for this workshop by calling Judy at 765-282-9950. The deadline for registration is Monday.
The East Central Indiana SBDC provides no-cost, confidential small business consulting to 11 counties of east central Indiana.
