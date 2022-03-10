LOGO21 BRIEFS.jpg

CHESTERFIELD — The WOW Chapter of Red Hats will meet for lunch on Saturday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m. at Becky's Happy Mule, 2460 E. Ind. 67 in Chesterfield.

This month is "wear your best T-shirt" contest.

Members and guests are welcome.

