YORKTOWN — Sophie Boyer of Yorktown High School is one of more than 800 high school cheerleaders across the United States who will represent Varsity Spirit in the London New Year's Day Parade.
She is a junior and varsity cheerleader at Yorktown. She plans to attend Indiana University upon graduation and study psychology.
She has been a cheerleader since she was in sixth grade.
She was selected as an All-American this past summer at cheer camp. As part of the All-American team, she will be traveling to London on Dec. 26 to perform in the New Year's Day parade.
She is the daughter of Jason Boyer, and Brent and Stacy Henderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.