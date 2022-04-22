The weekend looks as though it’s going to be a very pleasant one. High on Friday will get to 73, with rain showers early and overcast skies later in the day. Saturday and Sunday both will see temps hovering around the 80 degrees. Saturday may have higher wind gusts. On Sunday, another chance of rain could possibly move through.
HELP CLEAN THE TRAIL
Give back this Earth Day. Volunteer to clean the Anderson River Trail from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Derby Downs; noon to 3 p.m. at Carpenter Realtors; and 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Eighth Street and Raible Avenue. Each April 22, Earth Day is celebrated by 1 billion people in more than 193 countries. It was started in 1970 as the beginning of the modern environmental movement.
AU WEEKEND EVENTS
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance will present its Student Composers Recital from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Then on Sunday, there will be a performance of “Evening of Excellence,” from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Both performances will be in the York Performance Hall, campus of Anderson University, 1100 E. Fifth St., Anderson.
MUSHROOM HUNTING
On Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., join Mounds State Park in Spring Mushroom Seek. Learn the basics of mushroom identification and foraging with park naturalist Gwyn Zimmer. Hikers should meet in the Nature Center and be prepared for stairs and rough terrain. The park is at 4306 Mounds Road.
‘THE MUSIC MAN’
Mount Vernon High School, 8112 N. County Road 200 West, Fortville, will host Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” this weekend. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23; and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, April 24. The show became a hit on Broadway in 1957, winning five Tony Awards and ran for 1,375 performances. The cast album spent 245 weeks on the Billboard charts. Tickets at the door are $20 for adults, $16 for children 18 and under. They are also available online at MVHS.booktix.com.
LAST CALL FOR ‘LITTLE WOMEN’
ALEXANDRIA — Under the direction of Stacie Bower, “Little Women” will be performed this weekend at Commons Theatre, 204 N. Harrison St., Alexandria. This classic is about the March sisters’ journey from childhood to maturity during the American Civil War. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.