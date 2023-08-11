The weekend will begin with a stray shower or thunderstorm on Friday with a high of 83. A small chance of rain is forecasted for Saturday early. Gusty winds and small hail are possible with a high of 85. Sunday will see a high of 84 with intervals of clouds and sunshine.
APD Block Party at Harmon Park
The next scheduled Anderson Police Department Block Party will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harmon Park on Van Buskirk Road.
Free hot dog lunch with a variety of fun family activities including inflatables, a petting zoo, and other surprises. There will be nonprofit booths present.
Dan Patch Festival Weekend at HP
Harrah’s Hoosier Park will showcase some of the most notable names in harness racing alongside specialty wagers, giveaways, and interactive family-friendly entertainment during the upcoming Dan Patch Festival. There will be a driver autograph session, as well. Post-time is 6:15 p.m.
The first 300 fans will receive a free, commemorative 30th edition Dan Patch Stakes t-shirt. Cook and Belle will perform Friday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. The track is at 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson.
‘Free Frankfurter Friday’ continues
With school starting back the summer is coming to an end. The last few weeks of this year’s “Free Frankfurter Friday” at Central Christian Church will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets, Anderson.
The event is part of the ministry of the “Missions & Outreach” arm of CCC. The grilled hot dog lunches will run through Labor Day.
K of C holding rummage sale
The 15th annual rummage sale hosted by the Knights of Columbus will take place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Columbian Hallr at 1225 Main St., Anderson.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.