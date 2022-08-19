If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you might want to keep the rain poncho or umbrella handy. Friday will be the best day of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 84. Expect afternoon showers or thunderstorms Saturday; for Sunday, there’s a 70% chance of precipitation, with thunderstorms likely.
Summer Concert: Magnolia Soul
The band Magnolia Soul takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, as part of the free Summer Concert Series. The band performs a variety of pop, rock, funk and modern country. There’s sure to be a few songs that will get everybody in the mood to dance. It’s at Dickmann Park, 12th and Meridian streets.
51st annual Elwood Glass Festival
Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for the 51st annual Elwood Glass Festival at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive. It has been Elwood’s largest annual festival since 1971 and is a tribute to the unique, hand-blown art glass produced throughout the Elwood community since the earliest days of the Indiana Gas Boom, more than 100 years ago.
Monthly fish dinner at 40&8
The Madison County Voiture 510 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road, will host its monthly fish dinner Friday, Aug. 19. Serving time is from 4 to 7 p.m. The meal will be Alaskan pollock, cole slaw, scalloped potatoes and green beans.