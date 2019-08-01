With high temperatures in the mid-80s and lots of sunshine giving way to cool nights, this weekend promises to be a good one for enjoying the great outdoors — and an abundance of local events are calling your name.
WALKING THE WALK
Get your weekend going in the right direction with the Anderson Art Alliance's First Friday Art Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Anderson. The August Walk boasts displays at the A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., by artists in residence Caryn Gorman, Tanner Lemon and Charles Southwick, as well as pop-up vendors Asparagus Annie's, Lisa Isaacs and Soul Sisters Apothecary.
Other stops on the Art Walk include the Anderson Museum of Art, with an opening reception for its annual Figures of Speech competition and exhibition; Jackrabbit Coffee, Killbuck Photo Guild, the Art Association of Madison County, the Madison County Museum of History and the Copper Centaur Studio.
CLEAN IT UP
Pitch in Saturday at the community river cleanup sponsored by the White River Watchers of Madison County. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. at Edgewater Park, East 10th Street, Anderson.
Other Saturday events include farmers markets in Anderson, open from 8 a.m. to noon at Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St., Anderson, and in Pendleton from 8 a.m. to noon in the YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
Also, catch the car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Liberty Christian School elementary campus off Hillcrest Drive, and Jeeps on Meridian, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Pershing Drive on stage for a free concert at 7 p.m. in the Dickmann Town Center downtown.
MARKLEVILLE CALLING
The annual Markleville Jamboree promises a good time for everyone in the family, including rummages, flea markets, a chicken-and-noodle dinner, tractor and motorcycle shows, a pie auction and a pet princess/prince contest. The fun starts Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and continues all day Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Headliner Corey Cox will hit the stage at 8 p.m. Friday. Admission is free.
ALL FOR CHARITY
Finish your weekend by participating in a worthy cause at the charity basketball game and silent auction at 1 p.m. in the Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St., Chesterfield. Proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.