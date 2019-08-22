Looks like a great weekend with almost no chance of activities getting rained on. Highs will be in the mid-70s so
it will be a great time to be outdoors, whether for fun or working. Friday and Saturday lows are in the ’50s. Fall is lurking around the corner.
REBA MCENTIRE HEADED TO HP
Get those cowboy boots and hats out of the closet and dusted off. The queen of modern-day country music, Reba McEntire will take the stage on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. McEntire, has 42 No. 1 hits and 16 No. 1 albums to her credit. This concert was originally slated for June but rescheduled due to inclement weather.
FARMERS MARKETS GALORE!
Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market runs each Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Kiwanis Entertainment Building, Beulah Park. The Anderson City Market is open each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St. Head south to the town of Pendleton which hosts its Farmers Market each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive. If you are headed out for a Sunday drive, the Frankton Town Market at the Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St., is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
LOTS GOING ON DOWNTOWN
The second weekend of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” continues at The Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. Sunday matinee. Magnolia Soul will entertain beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday as part of the Summer Concert Series at the Dickmann Town Center. Continuing the Paramount Theatre’s 90th anniversary celebration, the 1939 movie “The Wizard of Oz,” will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday. There is no charge.
GRAB YOUR CANOE AND SET SAIL
The fifth annual “Float the River” starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the drop next to Mancino’s Pizza, 1606 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Bring your own floats and life jackets; it ends at the Duck Pond at West Eighth Street and Raible Avenue, Anderson.
HONORING OUR VETERANS
The second Riley & Sons Honor Flight Car Show will be held Saturday at 2394 E. 400S, Anderson. Car show registration gets underway at 10 a.m., the show running from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; A trophy presentation will take place at 3:15 p.m. Proceeds from the event will help send veterans to Washington, D.C., for the day.
