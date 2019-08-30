Your Weekend
The last holiday weekend of the summer looks to be a great one. Highs will be right around the 80-degree mark for the three-day weekend. Very little chance of precipitation and lows at night in the lower 60s.
‘NIGHT OF THRILLS’ AT ANDERSON SPEEDWAY
If you’re a race fan you can’t miss the “Night of Thrills” Saturday night at Anderson Speedway. It’ll be one of the craziest nights of racing with the front wheel drives, front wheel drive figure-8s, the rollover contest, and the always entertaining trailer race. Also, another opportunity to see fireworks (in the sky and no doubt on the track). Racing gets underway at 7 p.m.
‘REMEMBER THE TITANS’
The film that debuted in 2000 was based on a true story following the 1971 T.C. Williams High School Titans football team and their struggles with integration. The movie will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson. Tickets in advance, $3; and at the door, $5.
ACTIVITIES for LABOR DAY WEEKEND
The American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson, will host its Saturday evening dance honoring Labor Day from 6 to 9 p.m. DJ will be Buddy Patterson. The venue is non-smoking and admission to the dance is $5.
The annual Madison County Solidarity Labor Council and the UAW Building Committee will host the annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday from noon to 3 p.m. at 2840 S. Madison Ave., Anderson. Raffles, door prizes, music by disc jockey, bounce house, and a Cruise-In.
HIKING BOOTS AND BINOCULARS
Mounds State Park along with the Robert Cooper Audubon Society will host a Saturday morning bird walk at the park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson, from 9 to 11 a.m. Meet at the observation window in the Visitors Center. Binoculars will be provided for those who don’t have their own. At 11 a.m., the group will return to the Visitors Center to complete a check list of all the species spotted.
DEATH-DEFYING SCREAMs
Indy Scream Park, 5211 S. New Columbus Road, Anderson, will offer a free actor training class the next three Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. as well as Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. The training can help people be more comfortable when they are in character. Opening night of the season is Friday, Sept. 13.
