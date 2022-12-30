Quite a difference in temperatures from one holiday weekend to the next. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s but an almost certain high percentage of rain in the forecast. Change the snow boots to rain boots and grab an umbrella.
Last chance to see the Nights of Lights
This is the final chance to see the second drive-through Nights of Lights display at Mounds State Park. The display, by the Friends of Mounds State Park, is in the campground.
Last year’s inaugural display was a success, and it has more displays this year. It’s open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 per carload.
Lots of bands to perform NYE
Get out those dancin’ shoes and get all gussied up for a night on the town Saturday night. Many different venues will have local bands performing for New Year’s Eve.
Toy Factory is set to entertain at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in the Terrace Showroom. The Boggy Branch Band, Philo Beddoe, The Homestead Band, Pop Rox and Blues Underfire are just some of the area bands slated to entertain at local establishments.
Check the Mad Fun listings on Page A7 for specific information.
Luminaries reset for Saturday
The Christmas Eve luminaries at Falls Park in Pendleton, postponed due to inclement weather, have been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 31.
The luminaries start at the entrance of Falls Park off Pendleton Avenue and continue through the park to the viaduct at the park’s office. They will be lighted from 5:30 to 11:55 p.m.
New ‘Avatar’ movie at Alex Theatre
Catch “Avatar: The Way of Water” on the big screen at the Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria. Movie times are 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.
Get your souvenir buckets and cups by ordering tickets online. Movie admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children.