Your Weekend: Dec. 9
The weekend looks as though there’s a good chance of getting rain. Friday will be overcast with a 50% chance of showers. Saturday will be cloudy but just a slight chance of a shower. Cloudy skies are in the forecast Sunday. Weekend highs will be from 43-46.
Lots of lights on display in area
Head south to Pendleton and drive through Hometown Christmas in Falls Park. The campus of Anderson University is celebrating the season with Illuminate: Christmas in the Valley. Nights of Lights continues at Mounds State Park. Jump aboard the Elwood Express Trolley to see the lights and decorations. Edge-WOOD-Lights, 2221 Winding Way, has lights synchronized with music on 90.5 FM.
ASO to present Christmas concert
The Anderson Symphony Orchestrawill host A Symphony Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. The concert will include singers from Anderson University’s School of Music, Theatre, and Dance performing Christmas favorites. The orchestra will play music from “The Polar Express,” the “Polonaise” from “Christmas Eve Suite” by Rimsky-Korsakov and a new twist on the traditional concert ending.
Duck Creek Players perform in Elwood
The Duck Creek Players will present “The Man Who Came to Dinner” Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St. Elwood. Tickets are $10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Mark Christmas like the pioneers
Mounds Park’s naturalists will celebrate Christmas at the Bronnenbergs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Join the staff to celebrate Christmas like the pioneers. Wander through the restored home, discover old Christmas traditions, plus enjoy treats and crafts. For more information, call 765-649-8128.