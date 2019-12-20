10th ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW
Cook & Belle’s 10th annual Christmas Show is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the auditorium of Muncie Central High School, 801 N. Walnut St., Muncie. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Also appearing will be Seth Cook, Greg Rhodes, Jeff Phipps, Amy Brooks, Rachel Horter, Michael Thomas, Derrick Williams and Sarah Scharbrough.
Tickets available at the door. Bring a nonperishable food item.
K-LOVE CHRISTMAS TOUR STOPS AT AU
Join Matthew West, Matt Maher, I Am They and Hannah Kerr on the K-LOVE Christmas Tour Friday at 7 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St., on the campus of Anderson University. This is a family-friendly show and the doors open at 6 p.m.
All seats are reserved. Call box office at 765-641-4140, between noon and 5 p.m. Friday. No elevator to the balcony level.
‘THE NUTCRACKER’ BALLET AT PARAMOUNT
The Anderson Young Ballet Theatre & Academy will perform its annual Christmas tradition, “The Nutcracker” Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson.
A 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee will also be performed. Tickets are available at the box office.
MADISON PARK DRIVE-THRU LIGHTS DISPLAY
A kickoff party will be held for the new, family-friendly drive-thru Christmas light display at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson.
The display will be on from 6 to 9 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 23. The display is free and open to everyone.
Ten community sponsors, including the city of Anderson and Community Hospital, have partnered with the church to put on this event for the community. One purpose is to contribute to the quality of life in Madison County by creating more family-friendly activities.
HOLIDAY TOURs OF GRUENEWALD HOUSE
The Historic Gruenewald House is hosting holiday tours for Christmas from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. To visit at another time, call LaBella Wallace, the house director, at 317-694-7876 to make an appointment.
Proceeds from the tours will benefit the preservation of the historic downtown house.
