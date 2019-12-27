Generally, event planners in Indiana don’t anticipate temperatures in the 60s in late December. So, it’s no surprise that most of the entertainment on tap for this weekend involves indoor venues. Do take advantage of the warm sunshine by taking a walk in the park, but if you’re a sports fan, you might be even happier hunkered down in front of the TV.
THE GAMES
• The Indianapolis Colts will be in even warmer climes, visiting Jacksonville, Florida, for their season finale against the division rival Jaguars. Game time is at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on CBS, Indianapolis WISH TV, Channel 8.
• The Pacers will be in Florida this weekend, too, playing the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. Friday before heading to New Orleans for a 7 p.m. game Saturday against the Pelicans. Both NBA games will be televised live by Fox Sports Indiana.
• Bowl season gets really interesting Saturday with the College Football Playoff semifinals pitting Louisiana State against Oklahoma at 4 p.m. and Ohio State against Clemson at 8 p.m. Both games will be on ESPN. For a closer-to-home connection, check out the Camping World Bowl at noon (ABC), when Notre Dame takes on Iowa State.
THE CLASSIC
The 1996 sci fi/fantasy children’s classic “Space Jam,” starring Michael Jordan, Bill Murray and Bugs Bunny, will show on the big screen in the Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday. General admission tickets are $5 each.
THE FUN
Ice skating continues on the temporary synthetic rink at Dickmann Town Center in downtown Anderson. Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Don’t worry, synthetic rinks don’t melt.
THE TOUR
Still in the Christmas spirit? Take a Christmas tour of the historic Gruenewald Home, 626 Main St., Anderson. Tours begin at 1 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.