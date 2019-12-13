DOUG ANDERSON CHRISTMAS CONCERT
“Christmas in the City with Doug Anderson” will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St., Anderson.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit East Central Indiana CASA. Anderson is a local fan favorite who has been honored with Dove Award wins and several nominations for Album of the Year (with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound).
‘OPEN HOUSE’
“Open House,” written by Rick Vale, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St., Anderson.
Vale wrote “Open House” to commemorate the 50th season of Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre (10 years ago). Martin Stapleton of the original cast will direct a new cast for this production.
LIVE NATIVITY PAGEANT
Maple Grove Church of God will present its 42nd annual Live Nativity Pageant on Saturday and Sunday at 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m.
The 20-minute presentation begins with the prophecy of the coming Messiah and then tells of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem. Coffee, hot chocolate and cookies are served in the fellowship hall after each presentation at the church, 729 E. 38th St., Anderson.
ASO HOLIDAY CONCERT
The Anderson Symphony Orchestra will present “A Symphony Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the historic Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson.
Guest vocalists will be Paul Langford, Leah Crane, Heather Lake and Erin Benedict. Tickets are on sale at the ASO office at Paramount and www.andersonsymphony.org.
HELP STOCK the PENDLETON PANTRY
Fill the Pendleton Community Library food pantry and photos with Santa will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Quack Daddy Donuts, 106 W. State St.
The event is being sponsored by the Real Estate Pros. Bring nonperishable foods to donate to Read ’n Feed food pantry.
MADISON PARK’s DRIVE-THRU LIGHTS DISPLAY
A kickoff party will be held for the new, family-friendly drive-thru Christmas light display at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson. From 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Santa will be there.
The display will be on from 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23.
