YOAKAM TO PERFORM TO PACKED HOUSE
Country crooner Dwight Yoakam will take the stage in a sold-out show at 8 p.m. Friday in the Terrace Showroom at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson.
FAMILY FUN DAY AT MUSEUM OF ART
Come in on Saturday to the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., Anderson, from 1 to 4 p.m. and explore the 39th annual IN-Focus photography exhibit and create your own one-of-a-kind perler bead picture frame. The event is free.
Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite photos for the People’s Choice and the SMILE awards.
MORE COUNTRY MUSIC AT BANKERS LIFE
Country artists Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence will bring “The Late Nights & Longnecks Tour” to Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, on Friday night.
Showtime has changed from 7:30 to 7 p.m. and doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster and run from $25.50 to $55.50.
COME TO MR. MOUSE TO
CELEBRATE LEAP YEAR
Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St., Yorktown, will host a Leap Year Bash on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Leap Year only comes every four years so plan on attending the Bash. DJ Swain will be in the house.
SPIRIT ART WEEKEND AT CAMP CHESTERFIELD
Camp Chesterfield, 50 Lincoln Drive, Chesterfield, will host Spirit Art Weekend beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday and running through 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Are you artistic or do you want to be? No experience necessary to engage in this artistic adventure. Learn to paint stones, feathers and portraits with Camp Chesterfield Spirit Artists and special guest teachers. All materials provided. Register now.
PINEWOOD DERBY SUNDAY AT WHETSTONE
The Sakima District Pinewood Derby will take place at noon Sunday at Whetstone Christian Church, 5940 Madison Ave., Anderson.
Registration fee is $5 if registered Feb. 29 online. Fee goes up to $7 if paid the day of the event. Registration and check-in runs from noon to 1 p.m. with racing getting underway at 1 p.m.
First- through third-place awards will be handed out Sunday to the winners of each division. Additionally, there will be a “Best of Show” awarded.
