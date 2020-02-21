Your Weekend LIMITED SEATS STILL AVAILABLE FOR YOAKAM
Country crooner Dwight Yoakam will take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday in the Terrace Showroom at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson. Limited tickets are still available.
MOVIES? THEATER? WE HAVE IT ALL
Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., Movies that Matter: “Hidden Figures,” will show from 6 to 8 p.m. at the A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson. Preregister online at www.atowncenter.org, as seats are limited.
“Harvey” will be performed Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets, Anderson. There’s also a 3 p.m. Sunday performance.
Anderson University students will perform the opera “The Medium” at AU’s Byrum Hall on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Head north to Alexandria to the Commons Theatre, where the young actors in “The Music Man Jr.” take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
‘GIRLS NIGHT OUT’ SET FOR FRIDAY
Chesterfield Christian Church is hosting a “Girls Night” at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the church, 207 E. Plum St., Chesterfield. There will be a pitch-in potato bar, crafting, and more. Bring a friend. Babysitting will also be available. Call the church office at 765-378-7896 to let them know how many children will be attending.
CRAVING CHILI? 2 COOK-OFFS AWAIT YOU
On Saturday, Walk for Hope will hold a Chili Cook-off fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave., Anderson. Admission is $5 and $50 to compete. All proceeds go to the Walk For Hope Addiction Awareness organization for a scholarship program and to spread the awareness of addiction.
The Prodigal Posse – CMA Chapter 1241 will host its fifth annual Chili Cook-off from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St., Anderson. From mild to “burn your mouth off,” a variety of chilies and chefs will be competing for top honors in this year’s contest. There will be door prizes and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit the “Run for the Son,” the annual fundraiser hosted by the Christian Motorcyclists’ Association.
PIZZA WITH PINOCCHIO SUNDAY AT GREEK’S
Greek’s Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson, will have Pizza with Pinocchio on Sunday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Disney’s “Pinocchio.” There will be Pinocchio crafts, a Two Truths and a Lie contest, kids can make their own personal pizzas, and Pinocchio will show up at 3 p.m. to get the party started.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.