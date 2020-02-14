Your Weekend
MORAN’S ANNUAL CANDELIGHT DINNERS
Moran’s Bar & Grill, 1320 E. 23rd St., Anderson, will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with candlelight dinners, starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The menu includes baby back ribs, ribeye steaks and pork chops.
The Valentine dessert is red velvet cake. Top off your evening with a chocolate cherry martini.
Reservations may be made by calling 765-649-4933 but are not necessary.
TOUR THE HISTORIC GRUENEWALD HOUSE
An open house and tours with Valentine treats will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Historic Gruenewald House, 626 Main St., Anderson. There is no charge but donations will be accepted.
ACTORS PART OF ASO FAMILY CONCERT
“Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage,” a family engagement concert with Chicago’s Classical Kids Live actors, costumes and staging, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday by the Anderson Symphony Orchestra at the historic Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson.
Learn about Mozart’s life as a child prodigy and enjoy 23 musical excerpts from his famous works such as “The Magic Flute” and “The Marriage of Figaro.” Families with children can choose to attend just the 45-minute story performance or the entire concert.
The second half features Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter.” Tickets are available by calling 765-644-2111 or at the box office.
FIND BOOKS TO CHASE AWAY THE CHILL
The Friends of the Library will host its monthly sale Friday and Saturday. Sale hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. in the third-floor bookstore at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., Anderson.
Proceeds from Friends memberships and the sale benefit the local library and its programs.
The group is always looking for volunteers. If you love books and are interested in making a corner of the world a little better, contact Friends through the library’s website or ask any volunteer at the sale.
CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH
A Black History program on Sunday afternoon will feature James Warner, Heavenly Five Group, Gospel Highlights and singer Isaiah Williams.
The Wallace Temple Dance Ministry will also perform. The program starts at 4 p.m. at Wallace Temple AME Church, 1518 Forkner St., Anderson.
