Friday will be partly cloudy early then windy with periods of light rain and snow later. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 42. Sunday, we should see a mixture of rain and snow in the morning. Chance of rain will be 60%.
Dancing Like the Stars is Saturday
It’s almost showtime! The Historic Paramount Theatre, 1315 Meridian Plaza, Anderson, will be the site of the 15th annual Dancing Like the Stars fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
Tickets are still available at the box office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, by calling 765-642-1234, or going online to www.andersonparamount.org.
Golden Age Club plays euchre again
The Golden Age Euchre Club (for those 55 and over) is again playing euchre twice a week at the UAW Hall at 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
Games start at 11 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. Those coming to play will need to have their updated COVID vaccine card with them.
K of C to host chicken fry dinner
A Knights of Columbus Chicken Fry will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1225 Main St., Anderson.
The dinner will be fried chicken, baked potato or French fries, salad, garlic bread and dessert, with lemonade and iced tea to drink.
Cost is adults, $12; and children, $6. Dine in and carry-out will be available.
The dinner is a fundraiser for Holy Cross North and South Schools.
Fundraiser to help with Eagles’ costs
Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St., will have a fundraiser starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
Katrelle will entertain. All ages are welcome until 9 p.m. After that, you must be 21 or older.
Money raised will go toward the building and organization.