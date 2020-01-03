YOUR WEEKEND
FIRST FRIDAY EVENTS
Anderson’s monthly First Friday Art Walk, presented by the Anderson Arts Alliance, is set for 5 to 8 p.m. at A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and other venues. Ciara Haskett will perform at 7 p.m. at Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
Free mini-sessions on a massage chair, table or mat will be given by White River Shiatsu, 1106 Meridian St., Room 463.
Downtown SKATING
The city of Anderson skating rink will be open through Jan. 19. The synthetic ice-skating rink, with no admission charge, will feature the following hours through Monday, Jan. 6, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
From Jan. 7-19, hours will be 2 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Skates are available free of charge. Skaters must use either city provided skates or hockey skates. Figure skates are not permitted.
LEARN TO CURL IN FISHERS
The Circle City Curling Club will host a clinic Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Fuel Tank, 9022 E. 126th St., Fishers. The clinic includes brief rules/safety instructions, and warm-up stretches; as well as ice time where you’ll learn how to deliver the stone, sweep a stone, and basic strategy/scoring. The old-time game made its debut in 1924 at the original Olympics Games.
STAR WARS NIGHT AT INDY FUEL
Join the Fuel in defeating the Dark Side (aka Fort Wayne Komets) 7:35 p.m. Friday at Star Wars Night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis. Tickets are $12-$45 and available at Ticketmaster. The Indiana chapter of the 501st Legion will be at the game taking photos and signing autographs for fans.
JOIN OUR BIRD FRIENDS FOR BREAKFAST
Join the naturalist at 10 a.m. Friday at the Nature Center at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson, and help fill the feeders.
Afterward, sit in the Wildlife Observation Room and see how many of feathered and furry friends come to enjoy their breakfast. Program lasts 30 minutes. Information: 765-649-8128.
