JAMEY JOHNSON IN CONCERT AT HP
Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Jamey Johnson will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Terrace Showroom at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
The country crooner with hits like “In Color,” “That Lonesome Song” and “High Cost of Living,” doesn’t create a set list so no two shows are the same. Only single seat tickets remain and are available at ticketmaster.com or Shelby’s Gift Shop at the casino.
COME PLAY TRIVIA FOR Symphony Orchestra
ASO Trivia Night is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St., Anderson. This is a fundraiser for the Anderson Symphony Orchestra.
The game is played with teams of six and chili and a drink are included with your ticket. Cost is $20 per person. Prizes for top three placing teams. For those 21 and over.
GRAND ILLUSIONIST ETIENNE AT PARAMOUNT
Leon Etienne, a grand illusionist and star of the hit show “Magic Rocks,” will perform live from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the historic Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson.
Etienne has appeared on programs including “America’s Got Talent,” “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”
Tickets are available at the Paramount box office ranging from $15 per person to $65 per person.
DANCE ALL NIGHT LONG FRIDAY at two venues
The Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, Anderson, hosts a Simmons Friday Night Dance each week from 8 to 11 p.m.
The American Legion Post 127 has moved its Saturday night seniors dance to Friday for this weekend. It will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the post at 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson. Next week it will return to Saturday night.
SUPER BOWL PARTIES AROUND TOWN
Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St., will host its inaugural Super Bowl party Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. Food specials will be available while they last but you can bring your own food or have it delivered to the brewery.
Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., Anderson, will host a Super Bowl 54 Party Sunday from 5 to 11 p.m. There will be a special food menu and free bourbon and beer tasting at 6 p.m. while supplies last.
In Lapel, the Pax Verum Brewing at 908 Main St., will have a Super Bowl Watch Party from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday and also tapping a Milkshake IPA for the big game.
