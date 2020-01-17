GET OUT AND PLAY SOME EUCHRE
Every Friday at 11 a.m. the Golden Age euchre (50 and over) club meets at the United Auto Workers Hall at 2840 S. Madison Ave., Anderson. Later on Friday, the Senior Age euchre (60 and over) players gather at the Geater Center, 1611 Chase St., at 5 p.m. Trivia information: in England, Euchre is played with the Joker (known as the Benny or the Best Bower).
DAILEY & VINCENT AT THE PARAMOUNT
Dailey and Vincent concert is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson. Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent are American bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music entertainers. They are in their third season of their RFD-TV series. Tickets are $20, $35, $100 at the Paramount Theatre box office.
CLEAN OFF THOSE DANCIN’ SHOES
The Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, Anderson, is hosting a Simmons Friday Night Dance each week from 8 to 11 p.m. Cost is $6 per person. They also have line dancing classes every Wednesday from 3 to 4 p.m. to get you in tip-top dance shape.
ALLEY THEATRE PERFORMING MYSTERY
“An Inspector Calls” will be performed Friday through Sunday at Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St., Anderson. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. with the Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. The play was first performed in 1945 in the Soviet Union and is one of JB Priestly’s most well-known works. It contains everything that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Tickets are $10.
MLK JR. CELEBRATION SET FOR SUNDAY
The Concerned Ministers of Anderson will host its 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service at 4 p.m. Sunday at New Covenant Kingdom Ministries, 2277 N. Madison Ave., Anderson. Speaker will be Pastor Christopher Armstrong of Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Indianapolis. The public is invited to join this observance.
Check out games
There are plenty of local high school basketball games to watch this weekend. Check out the Friday lineup for boys’ and girls’ teams on Page B3.
