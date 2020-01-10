COREY COX RELEASES NEW SINGLE
For the first time in five years, Pendleton Heights High School graduate and country singer Corey Cox will have a new original song released Friday. The song, “Grow Up Tomorrow,” is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and all other streaming/download outlets. Cox will perform Friday night at The Chug in Muncie and on Thursday, Jan. 16, at FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale in Fortville.
learn all about LINOCUT in CLASS
Follow along with resident artist Phillip George as he teaches you about linocut. What’s a linocut? Just think of it as a giant stamp. You’ll carve a design of your choice by thinking about negative space, roll it with some paint/ink to create your own prints.
The class takes place at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson. Cost is $15 and for ages 12 and above.
HEAD over TO the library’s BOOK SALE
The Friends of the Library will host its monthly book sale Friday and Saturday at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. Sale hours are from noon to 4:30 p.m. The sale does not require a library card.
Do you love books? The Friends are always eager to have more volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering should either contact Friends through the library website or ask any volunteer at the sale. Proceeds from the memberships and the sale benefit the Anderson Public Library and its programs.
SENIOR DANCE AT AMERICAN LEGION
Every Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., a Seniors Dance is held at the American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson. Cost is $5 per person. Disc jockey is Buddy Patterson.
The venue is smoke-free and the dance is open to the general senior public.
SINATRA & FRIENDS AT PALLADIUM
The Carmel Symphony Orchestra, led by Maestro Janna Hymes, and special guest artist Steve Lippia will appear at the Carmel Palladium for Sinatra & Friends on Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m.
A variety of songs Ol’ Blue Eyes and his friends performed in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s should delight the crowd. Also, join The Rat Pack Party at 6:45 p.m. for an additional fee.
