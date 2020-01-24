Your Weekend
LAST WEEKEND TO ICE SKATE AT PARK
The end of the second season of ice skating at the Dickmann Town Center in downtown Anderson will be Saturday. Friday’s hours are from 3 to 9 p.m. and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Skates are available free of charge.
Skaters must use either city-provided skates or hockey skates. Figure skates are not permitted on the rink. An adult must accompany children under 12.
SATURDAY ACTIVITIES AT MOUNDS STATE PARK
The Robert Cooper Audubon Society will take a Saturday morning bird hike that will include rough terrain and stairs in the 1- to 2-hour hike that begins at 9 a.m.
At 11 a.m., meet at the Nature Center and learn about the migration of rare snowy owls into Indiana. The 30-minute presentation will conclude with a snowy owl pine cone craft. Mounds State Park is located at 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson.
‘Dancing like the stars’ on SATURDAY
The 12th annual benefit “Dancing Like The Stars” will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson.
The show this year, which features 11 couples and four teams, will celebrate Broadway hits. In the past 11 years, the event has raised almost $625,000 for the continued restoration and operation of the historic theater.
Tickets are available at the Paramount box office.
SUPER SNACK SATURDAY AT GOOD’S
Everyone needs snacks for the Super Bowl and on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. you can try samples at Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St., Anderson.
Popcorn varieties to sample will include salted, cheddar popcorn, white cheddar, dill, buffalo ranch, caramel, chocolate caramel, cinnamon crunch and white chocolate. Randy’s famous root beer will also be available. Add homemade ice cream to make a root beer float.
SENIORS PLAYING EUCHRE FRIDAY
Each week at 11 a.m. on Monday and Friday, the Golden Age euchre club (50 and over) meets at the UAW Hall at 2840 S. Madison Ave., Anderson.
The Senior Euchre (60 and over) club plays at the Geater Center, 1611 Chase St., on Tuesdays and Fridays at 5 p.m. Euchre is popular in Canada, particularly Ontario. Many community centers and bars have drinking game euchre tournaments.
