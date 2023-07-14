Your Weekend
Over the weekend, Friday and Sunday high temperatures will near the 90 degree mark. Saturday highs are expected to be around 80 degrees but there’s a 70 percent chance of precipitation.
Madison County 4-H Fair starts Sunday
The Madison County 4-H Fair kicks off Sunday with the annual parade at 2 p.m. Sunday. Exhibit halls in the 4-H Building will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. At 5 p.m., opening ceremonies will be held with musical guest, Scotty Zion “Today’s Elvis.” All activities for the fair which runs through Saturday, July 22, will be held at Beulah Park at 521 E. Fourth St., Alexandria. Food concessions open Sunday at noon. Entertainment for the week includes The Bulldogs, Cook & Belle, Seth Cook, Woody Wright, and CRUSH (a Bon Jovi tribute band).
Garden Tour slated for Saturday
The 22nd Anniversary Garden Tour of the Madison County Masters Gardeners Association takes place on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the Gruenewald Historic House, 626 Main St., Anderson.
Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway
The 57th annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson. Practice will be held from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday (free admission). Front gates open at 3 p.m. with qualifying at 4:15 p.m. An autograph session will be held at 6 p.m. (on track). General admission tickets for the race are $25 for adults; $10 for children 6-12; and children under five, are admitted free.
APD Block Party at Mays Park
The next APD Block Party will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Mays Park at 10th Street and Madison Avenue, Anderson. Officers will provide a free hot dog lunch and entertainment for visitors. Kids can interact with police officers, vehicles and police safety items, play on inflatable slides and activities, check out the petting zoo, and shaved ice provided by the Lions Club. Second Harvest will be distributing food items.