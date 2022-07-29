A beautiful weekend is ahead, especially for those outdoor activities. Temperatures should hold steady in the low 80s with no rain in the forecast. Friday’s high will be 80; Saturday, 82 degrees; and Sunday, 81 degrees.
Annual Shadyside Bluegrass Festival
Bring chairs and blankets and head to Shadyside Park to attend the White River Folk & Bluegrass Music Club’s annual Shadyside Bluegrass Festival on Saturday.
The schedule includes the Boozehounds, 12:10 p.m; Cumberland Gap, 1:20 p.m.; Mountain Laurel, 2:30 p.m; Elk Ridge, 3:40 p.m.; and the Blue Holler Band at 4:50 p.m.
Doubleheader at Anderson Speedway
On Friday, the track will host a Friday Racing Special with the midgets, baby grands, legends and front-wheel drives. Saturday will feature the inaugural Gene Nolen Classic with Sprint Car tour non-wing sprint cards, Kenyon midgets, baby grands and midgets.
Both nights of racing start at 7:30 p.m. The track is at 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
‘Beetlejuice’ shown at Rangeline Center
“Beetlejuice,” a free movie, will be shown at the Rangeline Community Center’s Free Movie Night on the lawn at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The movie debuted in 1988 and stars Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Michael Keaton, and is rated PG.
The center is at 1405 N. Rangeline Road, Anderson.
Free Frankfurter Friday continues
Each Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets, hosts Free Frankfurter Friday (hot dog, chips, and water).
Enter through the 10th Street door. The event will only be canceled due to storms or lightning.
