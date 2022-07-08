Your Weekend
Milder temperatures will be in store for Central Indiana this weekend, with highs barely topping the 80-degree mark. Friday and Saturday the high will be about 81, with Sunday warming up to 83 degrees, according to forecasts. Friday, there’s an 80% chance of rain, which our gardens and lawns desperately need.
Dane Clark at Dickmann Town Centre
Dane Clark, a local musician and drummer for John Mellencamp for many years, will take the stage Friday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. as part of the Summer Concert Series. The evening will feature rock classics and some originals.
This is the 20th anniversary of Clark’s band, so come help them celebrate their milestone.
Lapel fair returning after 2 missed years
The Lapel Village Fair, back after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus, has a variety of attractions planned for Friday and Saturday.
There’s a two-day town-wide rummage sale, and food and craft vendors will be open from noon to 8 p.m. A street dance will take place Friday from 8 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, the fair will host the Dawg Jog run/walk and a 1K Puppy FunRun at 8 a.m.
A car show will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The parade is planned for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
13th annual Gospel Fest set for Sunday
Anderson Speedway’s 13th annual Gospel Fest and Shopping Extravaganza will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson.
Turn Away No Longer fundraiser planned
The second annual Summer Dayz Kids Zone will be Saturday at New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St., Anderson.
Shop over 200 vendors. There will be a car show, vendor festival, live auction and food.
Free games and prizes, giant obstacle course and a giant slide will be available. Super Heroes Princesses will be there for photo opportunities, and a bicycle giveaway is planned.
Entertainment will be provided by Snyder, Matt Cookman, Sancitified, Jennifer Miott and Rock Alley.
A Hoola Hoop contest with prizes will begin at 1 p.m.