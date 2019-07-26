The heat comes roaring back as weekend highs will be 90 and above with little chance of precipitation. Head to the splash pads and pools as you'll need cooling off after outdoor work or activities.
FRIDAY EVENING CONCERTS GALORE
The legendary Diana Ross will take the stage at Hoosier Park at 8:30 p.m.
The Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets, will have Lemon Wheel entertaining at 7:30 p.m. as part of the city's summer concert series.
Air-conditioned and indoor venues will have the rescheduled LeAnn Rimes concert at 7:30 p.m. in the historic Paramount Theatre and Epworth Forest Choir School's 65th annual sacred music celebration gets underway at 7 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium on the campus of Anderson University.
Rock 'n' roll singer Stella Luna will entertain at 7:30 p.m. at the 4-H Fairgrounds, Beulah Park.
LOTS MORE MUSIC ON TAP
The Shadyside Bluegrass Festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Shadyside Park. Bring your lawn chairs.
Downtown the George W. Hiles Music Fest starts at 3 p.m. Saturday at Dickmann Town Center featuring Str8Shooter, Hiles Brothers and Pershing Drive bands. All ages are welcome.
Elwood's Concert in the Park will feature the Junkyard Band at 4 p.m. Sunday at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.Pendleton will host the Sara Howe Trio in its Concert in the Park series 6 p.m. Sunday in Falls Park.
LAST DAY OF 4-H FAIR
If you're craving that elephant ear or lemon shake-up, Saturday is the last day of the county fair. Starting at 10 a.m. Danny Russell, Daniel Boone impersonator, takes the stage. Food concessions will be open from noon to 11 p.m. A corn hole competition will be held at noon. The Home Show Building and outside displays are open from 1 to 9 p.m. The midway will run from 3 p.m. to close. A boxing feature will take place at 5 p.m. All activities are held at Beulah Park, Alexandria. $5 parking.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL EVENTS SET FOR SUNDAY
The 29th annual Ollie Dixon's Back-to-School Parade and Picnic will be held Sunday. Parade lineup is at noon at the former Shadeland Elementary School. The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. The picnic will take place after the parade at Jackson Park, Raible Avenue and 22nd Street.
Detour Salon & Style, 1816 E. 53rd St., will host its third annual Back-to-School Cut-a-thon from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be a bounce house, hair painting, games, music and backpack giveaways.
Back-to-School Free Haircut Day (first come, first served) will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at The Fringe, 119 N. Harrison St., Alexandria (for ages 12 and under).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.