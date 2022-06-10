Expect the weekend to start off soggy Friday, with an 80% chance of rain and a high of 75. Winds will be light and variable Saturday, with a high of 77. Sunday will have mostly cloudy skies but could make its way up to 84 degrees.
Rock out to REO, Styx and Loverboy
Make sure to take that poncho, as the chance of rain is high. But with these rockers, you’ll never know you’re “Ridin’ the Storm Out.” Also with the ever-popular REO Speedwagon (pictured) will be Styx with its many hits and Loverboy. The concert gets underway at 6:45 p.m. Friday at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville.
Piston Poppers’ annual car show
The annual Piston Poppers car show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown. Registration is from 9 to 11:30 a.m.; entry fee is $15. Awards will be at 3 p.m. The Piston Poppers Club supports local food banks. Rain date is Sunday, June 12.
Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs
For the first time since 2019, the local Soap Box Derby is back in action. Races will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Derby Downs, which is off Madison Avenue near White River. Races will be in two divisions — Stopcar for racers 7-13 and Super Stopcar for those 9-18 if the racer can fit in the car.
Mounds dedicates accessible trail
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Friends of Mounds State Park will dedicate the first mobility-accessible trail at Mounds State Park. The paved trail runs from the Visitor Center parking lot to the Great Mound.
Come play euchre and help others
A euchre tournament will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson. The organization has a monthly tournament that is a fundraiser for Secret Families of Madison County.