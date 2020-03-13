'It's in the Bag' purse auction Saturday
A purse auction will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Davis Park, corner of Indiana 32 and Layton Road, Anderson. More than 35 themed purses and totes will be auctioned. The Isabel Society is hosting this event to benefit United Faith Housing. Tickets cost $5 at the door. Light refreshments will be available. If you love chocolate, crafting, exercise, coffee, gardening, the Pacers, the Indy 500, picnicking and more, there's a purse for you.
Baked potato luncheon is fundraiser
Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road, will host its annual baked potato luncheon fundraiser on Sunday at noon. The menu will include a baked potato, salad, dessert and drink. Toppings will include chili, cheese, onions and sour cream. Cost is $7 for adults 12 and over; $4 for children, 5-11; and children 4 and under may eat free with the purchase of an adult meal. Proceeds go to the youth to help them earn money for Church Camp.
'Henry V' performances at Anderson Museum of Art
The Alley Theatre's performances of "Henry V," a play by William Shakespeare and directed by Rick Vale, will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Anderson Museum of Art, 10th and Jackson streets, Anderson. Friday and Saturday curtain times are 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee is at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at the box office at 765-643-0701 or at www.alleytheatre.com.
'Friends' monthly book sale on Friday and Saturday
The monthly sale by the Friends of the Library will be held from noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the third-floor bookstore of the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., Anderson. This month’s sale features non-fiction books, which are currently five for $1, include books on gardening and self-help. In the fiction section are several new large-print items and a set of hardbound Louis L’Amour books. Proceeds from memberships and monthly books sales benefit the library's programs.
Spring on its way! Free gardening workshop
The Purdue University Extension Master Gardener Program will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cardinal Room at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., Anderson. Learn gardening skills from Master Gardeners. The open format allows people to attend sessions at their convenience. There will be six 30-minute sessions. Door prizes, seeds and gardening information will be given out. No charge and open to the public.
