The weekend begins Friday with a 80% chance of rain early in the afternoon. The high will be 67. Saturday will be overcast with a slight chance of a rain shower and the high only 58. Sunday doesn’t show any chance of rain but will be partly cloudy in the morning hours and overcast in the afternoon. High of 66.
Friends of Mounds’ native plant sale
This year’s native plant sale is on Saturday, May 7, begins at 10 a.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Among the many available there will be Bellwort, Black eyed Susan, Butterfly weed, Cardinal flower, Dwarf crested Iris, Giant Sunflower, Goats beard, Jacob’s ladder, and many, many more.
State Road 38 sale Friday and saturday
There will be miles and miles of shopping, antiques, yard sales and food at the annual State Road 38 sale that begins in Noblesville and runs through to New Castle. The sale will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Walk-A-Thon benefits humane society
The 21st annual Madison County Humane Society’s Walk-A-Thon will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Walk around the quarter-mile track as many times as you like. Walkers can help raise money for the MCHS by getting people to sponsor them with donations. For more information call 765-644-6484.
Several Farmers Markets now open
Pendleton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton. The Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market will open each Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Beulah Park 4-H Fairground, 512 E. Fourth St., Alexandria. The Original Anderson Farmers Market will be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave., Anderson.