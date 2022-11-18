Your Weekend
The calendar may show it’s autumn but the weather is giving us a winter preview this weekend. Saturday night it will drop all the way down to 13 for the low. Highs all weekend are expected to hover around the 30 degree mark. Get out those long johns, thick socks and boots, and make sure you put that ice scraper and de-icer in the car. Forecasted higher wind gusts possible on Saturday.
George Smith Christmas show tonight at the Paramount
The annual George Smith Traditional Christmas Show starts at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Paramount Theatre. The evening will feature an audience singalong; Dr. Jamie Boe, George Smith, and Kurt Stickradt. Donations made during intermission and money from ticket sales will help with the upkeep of the organ and the Paramount’s building. General admission tickets are $10 and available at the Paramount Box Office or George Smith’s Music Center, 2030 Raible Ave.
Vintage Christmas Open House, Friday
One of Anderson’s favorite Holiday Traditions will take place on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Vintage Annual Christmas Open House at the Red Door, 625 Meridian St., Anderson. There will be refreshments, music and great deals in a Christmas atmosphere. Tickets are $2, available at the door and go to help local families.
Festival of Trees Gala set for Saturday evening
The 32nd annual Festival of Trees Gala will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hardacre Ballroom at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson. The evening includes an auction preview, silent bidding, dinner and a live auction.
Benefit set for family of Randall Coomer
There will be a chicken-and-noodle fundraiser dinner for the family of William “Randall” Coomer on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Madison County 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St., Alexandria. There will be vendors, concessionaires and Santa will be there from noon to 3 p.m. with “Rudy” the Reindeer. Scott Zion as “Elvis” will perform. Coomer lost his life July 22 in a fatal shooting near his home.