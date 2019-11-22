CHRISTMAS SHOW AT PARAMOUNT
The George Smith Traditional Christmas Show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson. Participating in the festival event will be Dr. Jamie Boe "The singing veterinarian" and daughter, Olivia Boe; the Next Step of Dance featuring "The Toppers & Little Toppers"; Dr. Roberta Brooks, violinist; Rounds/Single Circle; Karen Roudebush, vocal and piano; and Kurt Stickrodt "The Blind Pianist." Tickets are $5 general admission and available at the box office as well as George Smith's Music Center, 2030 Raible Ave., Anderson. Proceeds will be used for the Paramount Grande Page organ.
CHA BOUTIQUE TO HAVE OPEN HOUSE
The newly opened Madison Boutique in Community Hospital has an open house from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. The boutique is run by the Auxiliary of the hospital, 1515 N. Madison Ave., Anderson. There will be door prizes, new products, festive music and refreshments.
JOHN KANDER AND FRED EBB CELEBRATED
“And the World Goes ‘Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Byrum Hall, 1235 University Blvd., Anderson University. The duo is known for stage musicals, including "Cabaret" and "Chicago," as well as several movies including Martin Scorsese's "New York, New York," which became a signature song for crooner Frank Sinatra. Tickets are available at the Byrum Hall box office.
HOLIDAY CRAFT, BAZAARS AND OPEN HOUSE
The 10th annual Holiday Craft and Art Bazaar at Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive, Anderson, will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday. The Anderson Firefighters Auxiliary will host its eighth Holiday Extravaganza Mart from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the FOFF Lodge, 105 1/2 W. 53rd St., Anderson. Also on Saturday, at the Millcreek Civic Center, 17 Veterans Blvd., Chesterfield, will be The Educator Cooperative's Holiday Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Head north to Summitville on Saturday for the Summitville Fire Department Christmas Craft & Vendor Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 813 E. Mill St. New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St., will host its 25th anniversary open house at noon Saturday followed at 1 p.m. with an ice cream social.
LOCAL GOSPEL FAVORITES IN CONCERT
Local gospel music singers Doug Anderson and Woody Wright will perform "Hymns & Hits Night" on Saturday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St., Anderson.
