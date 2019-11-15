Your Weekend
‘MMMBop’ing at Hoosier Park
Pop rock boy band Hanson, featuring brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac, will perform to a sold-out crowd at 9 p.m. Friday in the Terrace Showroom at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
Getting their start in 1992, the boys were 7, 9 and 12. Fast forward to today, all are fathers and among them they have 13 children. The Grammy-nominated trio has sold more than 16 million records worldwide.
Holiday movies at A Town Center
“The Polar Express” and National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation,” will be shown from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson.
Cost is $3 for one show, $5 for both. Snacks will be available. Bring a chair or they will have chairs available.
Since its release in 1989 “Christmas Vacation” has been often labeled as a modern Christmas classic. It stars Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo as Clark and Ellen Griswold. It is the last theatrical “Vacation” film to carry the National Lampoon label and to feature a screenwriting credit from John Hughes.
Alley Theatre to perform classic play
“A Streetcar Named Desire” kicks off The Alley Theatre’s sixth season and will be performed this weekend at the theater at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St., Anderson.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee.
The play has charmed and moved audiences with its dark and moody lines since its opening in 1947.
Director is Alley’s own performer, Tony Johnson. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office Message Center at 765-643-0701.
Come out and help the pets in need
The 41st annual Madison County Humane Society Christmas Craft & Hobby Show will be Saturday at Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St., Chesterfield.
The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the shelter dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and bring the kids to chat with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All proceeds benefit the MCHS. The Animal Protection League will host a Pet Adoption Event and Supply Drive from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Office Depot, 3632 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson.
Benefit to support The Christian Center
The Red Door Vintage Christmas Open House will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 625 Meridian St., Anderson. All proceeds support the Christian Center Ministries.
