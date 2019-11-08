Your Weekend
HONOR OUR VETERANS
At 11:30 a.m. Friday, United Faith Housing will have a tribute for its veterans, at the Harter House, 600 Main St., Anderson.
At 1 p.m. Friday, the elementary students of Liberty Christian School, will host a Veterans Day program at 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
The Anderson Church of the Brethren, 711 N. Scatterfield Road, will have its Welcome Home Dinner at 6 p.m. Friday for veterans, active service people and their families.
On Sunday, at 10 a.m., Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N, will celebrate Veterans Sunday and a family dinner will follow the service.
LAST WEEKEND FOR ‘JEKYLL & HYDE’
Frankton High School band director Eric Bailey has the lead role in “Jekyll & Hyde The Musical” — the tale of a doctor, passionate and romantic, whose experiment transforms him into a terrifying madman.
Several Anderson University musical theater students are among the talented cast directed by Rick Vale at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St. Call 765-644-5111 for tickets.
SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE
From ballet to modern jazz, to musical theater dance, lyrical to liturgical, the “Fall Into Dance” concert of student choreography has something for everyone to enjoy. Performance times for “Fall Into Dance” are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Reardon Auditorium on the campus of Anderson University.
’TIS THE SEASON FOR HOLIDAY EVENTS
The Victoria Guild at St. Vincent Anderson will host its Christmas Corner Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in the cafeteria dining room of the hospital, 2015 Jackson St., Anderson.
On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., Anderson, will have its Holiday and Homemade Pie Sale.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, will have a craft/rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Women’s Service Club of Alexandria will have a bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave. (Ind. 9).
Head on over to Middletown where the Christian Women’s Fellowship will host its annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Sixth Christian Church, 146 N. Sixth St.
CHRISTMAS IN PENDLETON
Come to Pendleton on Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a day of magical Christmas fun. There will be cookie decorating, live reindeer, a parade, kid zone, food trucks, vendor booths, pictures with Santa, snow ball toss, shop vendors, Snow Queen and Princesses, and much more.
The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. in the gazebo at Falls Park.
