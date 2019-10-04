FIRST FRIDAY ACTIVITIES
First Friday runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and 15 other venues. This monthly event is presented by the Anderson Art Alliance.
Also, the Museum of Madison County History will be open to the public to view the present display of “Before We Were Madison County,” the train display, and the doll houses.
THEATERS host shows
“Tennessee Playboy” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Byrum Hall on the campus of Anderson University.
Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St., will have the ever-popular “Mamma Mia” with a 7:30 p.m. curtain time, both Friday and Saturday; as well as a 3:30 p.m. Sunday matinee (all performances are sold out). The 2008 jukebox musical romantic comedy film is based on the songs of pop group ABBA.
‘MUTTS GONE NUTS’
Some of the world’s most talented four-legged performers will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with “Mutts Gone Nuts.”
The action-packed comedy dog spectacular will be at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. These amazing mutts will unleash havoc and hilarity in their performance. Tickets are $18 and $29.
ANYONE FOR EUCHRE?
Each and every Friday at 11 a.m. at the United Auto Workers Local 1963, seniors over the age of 50 gather to play euchre. The hall is located at 2840 Madison Ave., Anderson For those 60 and over, the Geater Center, 1611 Chase St., hosts euchre games each Friday at 5 p.m.
HELPING out our 4-LEGGED FRIENDS
Friday evening, the Madison County Humane Society will host its 10th annual fundraiser. “Mardi Paw” will be held at the Anderson Country Club. Activities get underway at 6 p.m. There will be a silent auction, dinner and dancing. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase by calling 765-215-8235.
Then on Sunday, the annual Fur-long Walk in the Park takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. This is a fundraiser for the Animal Protection League. To register, go to www.inapl.org/events.
