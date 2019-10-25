Your Weekend
IT’S BAZAAR TIME
The Women of Trinity Episcopal Church’s annual Harvest Fest Luncheon and Bazaar will be held Friday in the parish hall, 1030 Brown/Delaware, Anderson.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the bazaar hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ladies Auxiliary of the Anderson Eagles Aerie 174 will host their bazaar from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1315 Meridian St.
PUMPKIN PALOOZA
The third annual Pumpkin Palooza takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Anderson High School, 4610 S. Madison Ave. The event is hosted by the Anderson Education Foundation.
There will be Pumpkin Derby races, designer pumpkin silent auction, costume contest, lots of pumpkin-themed games, face painting, and pumpkin painting. Hot dogs, chips, cookies, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase.
25th ANNUAL POTATO FEAST
The Original Potato Feast in its 25th year will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Our Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 309 W. Washington St., Alexandria.
A large baked potato will be served with many hot and cold toppings, salad, dessert and drink. Cost is $10 in advance for adults and $10.50 at the door. Children ages 10 and under, $5, advance, $5.50 at the door. Also includes salad, bread, dessert and drink.
DANNY GOKEY IN CONCERT
Contemporary Christian music artist Danny Gokey will bring his “The Hope Encounter Tour” to Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson, at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Gokey is one of the leading artists in Christian music today and has had three No. 1 hits on the Christian Airplay Billboard chart, two No. 1s on the Billboard Christian Albums chart, No. 3 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, top 5 hit on the Billboard Top 200, a Dove Award, and a Grammy nomination.
Tickets: www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1850294.
COME TO THE BOO BASH!
Daleville Elementary School will celebrate the Halloween season with “Bronco Boo Bash” hosted by its PTO.
There will be vendors, hot air balloon rides, touch a truck, food trucks, and a trunk-n-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the school, 8600 S. Bronco Drive, Daleville.
