POWWOW RETURNS TO ATHLETIC PARK
After getting rained out last year, Anderson’s Powwow and Indian Market gets underway Saturday at Athletic Park with Mother Nature bringing a dose of cooler weather with the high in the lower 70s but little chance of precipitation over the weekend. From 1 to 4:30 p.m. there will be exhibition and open dancing in the Arena. At 8:30 p.m., 2019 World Hoop Dance Champion Cody Boettner will perform. On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be Tomahawk Throws with Dwight Gallian. Open Powwow Dancing takes place from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Boettner will make one last performance at 2:30 p.m. before the closing ceremony at 3:30 p.m.
GET OUT THOSE ‘DANCIN’ SHOES’
Close your eyes and remember the last time you slow danced to “Dancin’ Shoes” with that special someone. Fast forward to Friday night, when Carl Storie, who penned the hit, takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Dickmann Town Center. Storie, whose career started in Indiana at the age of 15, was lead singer of Faith Band, an American rock band from Indianapolis that was highly sought after in the ’70s. Singer Nigel Olsson’s cover of the hit would become a Top 18 hit. It was a moment in music history as it was the first time two different bands simultaneously competed on the charts with the same song.
LOTS OF FIRST FRIDAY ACTIVITIES
First Friday events will be held downtown Friday evening from
5 to 8 p.m. at the A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and 15 other vendors. The event is presented by the Anderson Art Alliance. For those wishing to make it a date night, Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St., will host Kids Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be games, food and fun for those kids in first through sixth grade.
WALK TO FIGHT SUICIDE
The Anderson Out of the Darkness Walk (Walk to Fight Suicide) will be held Saturday at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Check-in and registration begins at noon. The walk begins at 2:30 and is scheduled to end at 4:30 p.m. Online registration closes at noon Friday but participants may register in person at the walk from the time check-in begins until the walk starts. Walk donations will be accepted until Dec. 31.
JEFF ALLEN TO HEADLINE FUNDRAISER
Saturday at 8 p.m., comedian Jeff Allen will take the stage for a benefit for Kids Talk, child advocacy center, at the historic Paramount Theatre, 1121 Meridian Plaza, Anderson. Allen combines his clean, hilarious humor like no other comedian working today. He’s been featured on the Grand Old Opry, the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen and the Montreal Just for Laughs International Comedy Festival. Most of his humor centers on marriage and living with teenagers.
