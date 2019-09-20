Your Weekend
44th FRANKTON HERITAGE DAYS
Frankton Heritage Days runs Friday through Sunday. Townwide rummage sales will be held Friday and Saturday all day. At 5:30 p.m. Friday the Golf Cart Poker Run gets underway. The Balloon Night Glow will take place both days at 8 p.m. Entertainment by Anderson’s own Martha Green Project in the entertainment tent from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Friday. Musician Gordon Brooks will be in the gazebo from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Entire event schedule is located at https://franktonheritagedays.org/event-schedule/
STAND UP AGAINST ALZHEIMER’S
Comedy night featuring Sara Huntington will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sugar Forks Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St., Anderson. Proceeds from the evening will go to Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising. There will be concessions and raffle prizes. Admission, $5 (cash only). The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Shadyside Park, 1112 Broadway.
PAWPALOOZA IN THE PARK
The second Pawpalooza in the Park (for those 21 and over) will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., presented by the Animal Protection League and Kettle Top Brewhouse. There will be a corn hole tournament, disc golf, putting contest, yard pong, local vendors, food trucks, craft beer and live music. Tickets, $12 day of event with proceeds going to the Animal Protection League.
SPIRIT FEST AT CAMP CHESTERFIELD
Spirit Fest will take place on the historic grounds of Camp Chesterfield, 50 Lincoln Way, Chesterfield, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Come visit your favorite reader, body worker or vendor and see what’s new. Kidsville will entertain children of all ages. Admission is $10 per person (single day) and $15 per person (for the weekend). Children ages 10 and younger are admitted free.
CARNIVAL CONTINUES THROUGH SUNDAY
Jessop Amusements from Cambridge City is in town through Sunday with its carnival at the former Mounds Mall location. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Friday; 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday with the final day, Sunday from 1 to 5 and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. wristbands are $20. For $15 a person, wristbands are available from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.