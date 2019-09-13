FALL FUN FEST IN MIDDLETOWN
The Fall Fun Fest will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in Dietrich Park. Highlights of the weekend will include the Walk Away from Silence, Suicide Prevention Walk beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the fire station. From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday a historic car show takes place Saturday at Ballard & Sons Funeral Home, Middletown. Middletown’s own Flynnville Train will perform after the Boggy Branch Band opens for them at 7 p.m. Saturday. A 9:45 a.m. Community Worship Service will take place in the park on Sunday.
MUSIC AND LAUGHTER IN DOWNTOWN
The finale of the Summer Concert Series takes place on Friday as Toy Factory featuring Anderson’s Teddy Patterson on the saxophone and vocals, takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center downtown. Comedian Rodney Carrington will bring his show across the street at the historic Paramount Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
CRAVING FISH? WE’VE GOT IT!
An all-you-can-eat Dan’s Fish Fry (and chicken) will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at East Lynn Christian Church; the Madison County Shrine Club is serving cod dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The Lapel Lions Club is serving its 73rd annual fish fry on Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Broasted fish dinners from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. are on the menu at Middletown American Legion Post 216.
‘THE NOTEBOOK’ ON THE BIG SCREEN
Saturday at 7 p.m. Nicholas Sparks' “The Notebook” will be shown on the Paramount Theatre’s big screen. Based on the 1996 novel,“The Notebook” was released in 2004. The romantic film starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a young couple who fall in love in the 1940s. Tickets are $3 in advance or $5 the day of the show.
YARD SALE FUNDRAISER SET FOR WEEKEND
Soroptimist International of Anderson will have its yard sale fundraiser, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2701 N. Stewart Road. Proceeds will help fund the Soroptimist Education Awards for women and girls. Check the Herald Bulletin’s classified section for a detailed list of items.
