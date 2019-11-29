BLACK FRIDAY CONCERT AT HOOSIER PARK
Middletown's Flynnville Train will host its annual free Black Friday concert beginning at 9 p.m. in the Terrace Showroom at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle. Also sitting in with them for a couple of songs is local favorite, Angie Batie (a/k/a Miss Molly). The concert is open to those 18 and over and seats are available on a first come, first served basis.
FESTIVAL OF TREES OPENS SATURDAY
The annual Festival of Trees event will be open to the public Nov. 30-Dec. 7. Beautifully decorated trees are on display in the Paramount Theatre Centre Hardacre Ballroom from noon to 6 p.m. (noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1; closed Monday). $5 admission fee. Special Festival events in the ballroom: Children's Magical Christmas breakfast with Santa, 9:30 a.m., tickets $5; Gruenewald Style Show, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday; and Exchange Club Mini Christmas Trees & Wreaths Lunch and Auction, 11 a.m. Thursday. Concerts in the theater will be: Jazz bands, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; City Choirs, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; County Choirs, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
COME SAMPLE THE GOODS AT GOOD'S
Good's Candy's Chocolate Saturday takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be free samples of chocolate pralinated pecans (new), milk and dark chocolate drops, turtle fudge, dark chocolate crème de menthe, chocolate carmel corn, and peanut butter. Good's is located at 1423 W. 53rd St., Anderson. Register to win a holiday gift basket, drawing at 5 p.m.
HOLIDAY FAVORITES AT THE PARAMOUNT
"It’s A Wonderful Life," will be shown Friday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the movie "Elf," will be shown at 7 p.m. Then on Sunday, there's a double feature of "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2." Movies will run from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door of the theater, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
LAPEL BAND CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Lapel Community Band will perform its Christmas concert on Saturday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St. The band is made up of volunteer amateur musicians from cities and towns around Indiana. Kick off the holiday season with an evening of festive music and fun.
