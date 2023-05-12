ANDERSON — Slowly but surely, the block along Nichol Avenue west of John Street is undergoing a rebirth.
Big Head Industries completely remodeled a 100-year-old house and worked on a house directly to the west.
Within the same block, two more owners are starting work to remodel the existing residences.
The house remodeled by Big Head Industries is painted blue with white trim, and the adjacent house is purple with white trim.
New garages were constructed for both residences.
Jim Grueser, owner of Big Head Industries, said the work took about 18 weeks.
The asking price is $399,000. Grueser said there have been several showings as of Thursday.
Grueser purchased the two-story house in October and hoped to have it completed by December.
The house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an expanded kitchen and dining room, and a master suite on the second floor with a sitting room added to the structure. A 12-foot deck will be added.
The remodeling included an expanded kitchen area and breakfast nook and the original wood floor was preserved in the living room area.
“The kitchen is where people live,” he said. “Kids do their homework here, people cooking and hanging out.”
It has a two-car garage, energy efficient windows, separate heating and air conditioning systems for the two floors and all new appliances.
“This is a higher-priced one,” he said. “But we did the same thing on the west side; we were the first ones in the area and brought the prices up there.”
Grueser said the company is completing another home at the corner of Chestnut and Tenth streets.
The company recently purchased in the 200 block of Vermillion Court.
Since 2018, Grueser, through his company, has rehabbed 157 houses in Madison County, most in Anderson.
The company has three Airbnb properties in Anderson, and most of the houses have been sold.
Jim and his wife, Claudia, moved to Anderson in 2018 and started Big Head Industries with investors in California.