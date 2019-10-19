ANDERSON — Incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. has raised 10 times more money for the Anderson mayoral campaign then his Republican Party challenger.
Campaign finance reports covering the period from before the May primary election through the September were filed Friday at the Madison County Clerk’s office.
Broderick’s campaign started the reporting period with a cash balance of $222,234 and reported raising an additional $115,530. The campaign has spent $150,827, leaving a balance of $186,937.
Republican Rick Gardner started the reporting period with a cash balance of $380 and has raised an additional $29,522. The campaign has spent $15,019, leaving cash on hand in the amount of $14,883.
According to the finance report, Gardner has loaned his campaign a total of $19,167.
Broderick’s campaign showed itemized donations of $180,160.
Included in the list of contributors to Broderick’s campaign is $1,000 from the Republican-leaning Friends of Madison County political action committee, which has endorsed his candidacy.
The campaign has also received $5,000 donations from John Paugh and Jeff Stoops. Northwest Towing contributed $10,000.
The Broderick campaign received $1,000 from the (John) Gregg for Indiana and (Christina) Hale for Indiana committees.
Gregg and Hale ran unsuccessfully for governor and lieutenant governor in 2016.
Outgoing Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight provided Broderick with $500.
Gardner’s campaign reported itemized contributions in the amount of $29,522, including $1,000 from Chad Wolfe and $3,345 from a golf outing.
The Indiana Republican Party has recently paid for two mailings to local voters that were authorized by the Gardner campaign.
Gardner said the contribution from the state party was made after the filing deadline.
Libertarian Party candidate Rob Jozwiak did not file a campaign finance report.
ALEXANDRIA
Democratic mayoral candidate Penny Stevens reported a cash balance of $1,188 at the start of the reporting period and raised an additional $9,377.
The campaign has spent $8,244, leaving cash on hand in the amount of $2,321.
Her campaign received $1,000 from the Indiana Democratic Party.
Republican Todd Naselroad began the reporting period with a cash balance of $336 and has raised an additional $3,119.
His campaign has spent $2,368, leaving a balance of $1,087.
Incumbent Democrat Ron Richardson is not seeking re-election.
