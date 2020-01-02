ANDERSON — A hearing date has been set in the formal attorney discipline complaint filed against Evan Broderick, a former Anderson assistant city attorney and son of Anderson Mayor Tom Broderick.
The Indiana Disciplinary Commission through an agreed entry with Broderick has set the hearing for May 21 in the Disciplinary Commission conference room. The hearing is expected to last one day, but a backup date of May 22 is included in the agreement.
Both Broderick and the disciplinary commission are expected to have four witnesses testify during the hearing. The agreed entry doesn’t name the potential witnesses.
Hearing officer Christopher Burnham has set Feb. 21 as the final date for the parties to reach a resolution of the complaint filed against Broderick. If a resolution is reached, the May 21 hearing will be canceled.
The complaint filed last week stems from his 2018 misdemeanor conviction after a property damage accident while he was intoxicated.
Broderick entered pleas of guilty to misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and leaving the scene of an accident.
He received a suspended sentence. Broderick resigned as an assistant city attorney in 2018, but has represented the city in several cases as a private attorney.
He was admitted to practice in 2008 and has no prior disciplinary history.
Broderick’s criminal case gives rise to three disciplinary charges, the Indiana Lawyer reported. The commission asserts violations of Indiana Rule of Professional Conduct committing a criminal act that reflects adversely on the lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer; conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice; and stating or implying an ability to improperly influence a government agency or official.
“A year ago I immediately accepted responsibility for my mistakes and pleaded guilty to criminal charges filed against me and apologized to all involved, including the legal community,” Broderick said in a statement at the time the complaint was filed with the Disciplinary Commission. “I self-reported this matter to the disciplinary commission immediately after it occurred, and I expected this complaint to be filed as a part of the process.
“I have fully cooperated with the commission and have been working with their representatives to resolve this matter in the near future,” he said. “I again apologize for my past actions and look forward to moving forward.”
Broderick was arrested Sept. 5, 2018, after police responded to calls that a vehicle struck a pole along Raible Avenue in Anderson. Police reports noted a trail of radiator coolant leading from the site of the crash to Broderick’s damaged SUV in a nearby Wendy’s parking lot in Edgewood, just west of Anderson. Police found a loaded handgun in the SUV.
The commission says before the crash, Broderick had been drinking at home before leaving to serve as counsel for the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals at a public meeting earlier that same afternoon. After the meeting, he went to Kroakerheads and continued drinking until shortly before the crash, according to the complaint.
Edgewood Police Capt. Shane Briggs said Broderick refused to take a breath test and used his cellphone to call Anderson assistant police chief Jake Brown to “take care of this.” The Edgewood officer “refused to speak to Brown and continued pursuing the criminal investigation,” according to the complaint.
The complaint notes a blood draw taken after a warrant was issued concluded Broderick had a blood alcohol content of 0.29%, nearly four times the legal limit.
The complaint also details Broderick’s alleged belligerence as he was booked into jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.