ANDERSON – In winning election to a second term as Anderson mayor, incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick outspent his Republican opponent by $125,000.
During the final weeks of the mayoral campaign, Broderick spent $10 for every $1 spent by Rick Gardner.
The final campaign finance reports for the period from Oct. 12 through Dec. 31 filed with the Madison County Clerk’s Office showed Broderick spent $139,999 on the campaign.
Broderick’s campaign started the reporting period with a cash balance of $186,937 and raised an additional $23,379. Included in the amount raised was $9,000 from the state Democratic Party.
The campaign finished the year with a cash balance of $70,316.
For the year, the Broderick campaign spent $290,866 on the primary and general elections.
Gardner’s campaign started the final reporting period with a cash balance of $14,883 and raised an additional $15,693. Contributions included $13,167 from the state Republican Party.
In the final weeks leading up to Election Day, Gardner’s campaign spent $14,264 and ended the year with $16,312. His campaign on the report showed a debt of $19,167, money provided by the candidate.
For the entire election cycle, Gardner spent $29,283.
Broderick’s campaign spent $24.26 for each of the 5,770 votes he received in the general election. Gardner’s campaign spent $3.77 for each of the 3,780 votes he received in November.
Alexandria
Despite being outspent by his opponent, Republican Todd Naselroad was elected mayor of Alexandria.
For the final weeks of the campaign, Naselroad started with a cash balance of $1,087 and raised an additional $1,220.
The campaign spent $2,595, leaving a balance of $211 at the end of the year. For the entire year, Naselroad spent a total of $4,963.
Democrat Penny Stevens started the final phase of the campaign with a cash balance of $2,321 and raised an additional $1,300. That included $1,000 from the state party. She ended the year with $117 in cash on hand.
For the entire year, Stevens spent a total of $11,748.
Naselroad’s campaign spent $4.53 for each of the 572 votes he received in November and Stevens spent $6.59 for each of her 502 votes.
