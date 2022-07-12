ANDERSON — Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has issued a new amended plan for the spending of the American Rescue Plan funds.
The city of Anderson has received $23.1 million that has to be used by Dec. 31, 2026.
Broderick has scheduled a special meeting of the Anderson City Council for July 26 at 6 p.m. to receive public input.
In the amended plan, Broderick is reducing the amount allocated for premium pay from $3.6 million to $3 million.
First responders, City of Anderson Transit System workers and utility employees will continue to receive the maximum amount of $7,500.
Broderick is proposing to raise the amount for the Water Pollution Control Department by $1,000 to a total of $6,000 after concerns were raised by Councilman Ollie H. Dixon.
The Water Pollution Control Department employees will now receive the same amount as those working in the Municipal and Economic Development departments.
Broderick’s new proposal includes $575,000 for the Anderson Housing Authority to pay for the anticipated COVID-19 increased costs for the Lincolnshire Apartments project.
He is also asking council approval to purchase a food truck for the Gathering of Queens to assist in their weekly food distribution and funding for a forklift for Man 4 Man.
The two organizations will have to apply for the funds.
The amended plan calls for the following increase in funding allocations: Small business and restaurant assistance an increase of $200,000 to $2.2 million; Aid to non-profit organization an increase of $200,000 to $2.2 million; a $600,000 increase in the areas of homeowner assistance, affordable housing, food programs and internet access to $4.5 million not including the funding for the Lincolnshire Apartments; homeless initiatives remains at $900,000; no change in the infrastructure improvements for the water department at $9 million; An increase of $100,000 to $600,000 in the reserve funds; and a $200,000 in administrative costs to $705,000.
The $600,000 in reserve can be allocated to areas where there is an additional need for funding.
The proposal includes 8-member committees to review grant applications for small business and restaurant assistance, non-profit grants, homeowner assistance and affordable grants. to be comprised of two members each selected by the council and mayor, two council members and the representatives from the city’s Community Development and Economic Development departments.