ANDERSON — Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. will officially announce Tuesday that he is seeking a third term.
Broderick will make the announcement at the Paramount Theatre Marquee Room at 4:30 p.m. in an event that is open to the public.
If Broderick is elected next year he would become the second mayor in the city’s history to serve three terms. Democrat J. Mark Lawler was elected mayor for four terms starting in 1987.
Broderick was first elected in 2015, beating incumbent Republican Kevin Smith.
In the 2015 primary election Broderick defeated Kris Ockomon, seeking a second term as mayor, and Rodney Chamberlain.
Broderick defeated Terry May in the 2019 Democrat Party primary and won re-election as mayor in the general election by 1,990 votes over Republican Rick Gardner.
Broderick’s victory in 2019 was the largest margin in mayoral contests in four decades.
That victory made Broderick the first incumbent mayor to win consecutive terms since 2004.
He won in 46 of the city’s 51 precincts, tying in one and losing four to Gardner.
During the first year of his second term, the Broderick administration was faced with dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the pandemic, the city opened the May Park splash pad, installed several pickleball courts, opened the new City of Anderson Transit System’s new downtown bus terminal and brought new businesses to the city.
Prior to being elected mayor, Broderick served 12 years on the Madison County Council and served one term as Madison County Prosecuting Attorney.