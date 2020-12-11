ANDERSON – Rep. Susan Brooks is one of several Republicans who have not signed a brief backing a Texas lawsuit challenging the election outcome in several states.
A total of 106 Republicans in the U.S. House have signed on to the effort started by Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisana to delay the certification of Democrat Joe Biden as president.
Four of the seven Republican members of the Indiana Congressional delegation are supporting the effort.
Brooks, R-5th District, along with Rep. Greg Pence, R-6th District and Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-8th District didn’t sign the document.
Brooks said Friday she is married to an attorney who has represented Republican Party candidates throughout Indiana when it came to challenging the outcome of elections.
“I’m a strong believer in the legal process up and down the ballot,” she said. “I do believe in the ability of a candidate to exhaust their legal remedies.”
Brooks said President Donald Trump is coming close to exhausting all his legal remedies.
She expects the Electoral College to vote next week naming Biden as the president-elect.
“We have been through this before,” Brooks said, “twenty years ago in the election of George W. Bush and Al Gore. The legal process was concluded and the Electoral College voted to make Bush the president.”
She said there will be a peaceful transition of power and that the transition process has started. Brooks said President Trump is allowing the transition to start.
