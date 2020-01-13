ANDERSON – Rep. Susan Brooks voted against a resolution passed by the U.S. House of Representatives to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to take further military action against Iran.
The vote Thursday came after Trump authorized a drone attack that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
The House resolution is non-binding and, according to National Public Radio, the U.S. Senate may consider a similar measure that would have the force of law.
The House resolution was adopted on a mostly party-line vote with only three Republicans voting for the measure. Eight Democrats voted no.
Brooks, R-5th District, said as commander-in-chief, the president has authority to defend the United States and its forces.
“(Trump) possessed the legal authority for the strike on Soleimani and complied with the 48-hour reporting requirements under the War Powers Resolution,” Brooks said in a press release. “Under Article II powers, presidents of both parties have claimed the inherent constitutional right to use U.S. military force without Congressional authorization in pursuit of an important U.S. national interest, such as defense of U.S. personnel or diplomatic facilities abroad.”
She said the president has that power as long as that use of force is limited in nature, scope, and duration.
“President Trump made the correct decision to keep Americans safe by removing the head of one of the most dangerous and well-armed terrorist organizations in the world,” Brooks said. “Since 1998, Qassem Soleimani commanded the terror arm of the Iranian Regime, the Quds Force. Soleimani was responsible for killing at least 603 U.S. service members and injuring thousands more in Iraq, while continuing to orchestrate attacks that would have threatened even more American lives.”
She said in the past two months, Soleimani ordered a dramatic escalation of Iran’s campaign of violence against U.S. citizens in the Middle East.
“Iran used its proxies in Iraq to launch more than a dozen rocket attacks aimed at U.S. forces or interests, including the rocket attack on December 27, 2019, which resulted in the death of an American citizen, wounded four American service members, and threatened the lives of many more American personnel,” Brooks said. “Soleimani also ordered the assault on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.”
Brooks said intelligence officials indicated that Soleimani was actively developing plans to strike U.S. diplomatic personnel and service members throughout the region.
“If the president had not intervened to stop Soleimani, one of the most dangerous terrorists, the result could have been more attacks on our U.S. embassies, more American lives lost, and undermining the Iranian people’s pursuit of freedom.
“Iran’s retaliation to the killing of Soleimani was unsuccessful thanks to the preparedness of our incredible military,” she said. “The administration has stressed the U.S. does not seek war and is committed to de-escalating Iranian hostility.”
Brooks said the resolution didn’t take into account Trump’s efforts to avoid war and bring Iran to the negotiating table.
“(Trump) has called upon NATO and other allies to help us work toward a responsible diplomatic de-escalation in the Middle East,” she said.
