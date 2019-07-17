ANDERSON — U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana's 5th District joined three of her fellow Republican lawmakers in voting for a resolution condemning recent remarks by President Donald Trump.
Trump over the weekend issued comments on Twitter that four Democrats, all women of color, in the U.S. House should return to the countries they came from.
The resolution condemns Trump’s comments as “racist and have legitimized and increase fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."
Brooks on Monday issued a statement that, as Americans, there is more that unites us than divides us.
“The President’s remarks to my colleagues across the aisle are inappropriate and do not reflect American values,” she said. “ALL of our elected officials need to raise their level of civility in order to address the serious issues facing our country.”
Brooks voted with the Democratic Party majority in the U.S. House for the resolution stating immigrants who take the oath of citizenship are every bit as American as those with families that have been in the country for generations.
“I believe our diverse backgrounds as Americans make our country greater and stronger,” Brooks said in a statement. “These differences should be celebrated by all of us. Today, I voted to condemn the racially offensive remarks the leader of our country made. However, I remain disappointed that the Democrats refuse to hold their own members accountable for their targeted, anti-Semitic and hateful speech.
“The lack of civility between the executive and legislative branches has reached an unacceptable low,” Brooks said. “We must remember our words matter and carry great weight. Our words and the ways in which we deliver them have a lasting impact on those who hear them. My hope for our country is that we can move beyond divisive rhetoric in order to more effectively govern.”
Brooks spokeswoman Rebecca Card said Wednesday that the congresswoman would be making no additional comments.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said he was surprised and disappointed by Brooks' vote on the resolution.
“I honestly think there was a misunderstanding on her part of what President Trump was trying to say,” he said. “His comments were not about diversity, but directed at those whose actions were unAmerican.”
Willis said he believes Brooks voted on how she felt and that there was a misunderstanding of what the president was stating.
Brooks recently announced that she would not be seeking a fifth term in 2020.
Brian Howey, editor of Howey Politics Indiana, said Wednesday that because of her decision not to seek re-election Brooks is now free to comment.
“She doesn’t have to worry about retribution from Trump,” he said. “It seems to me that she is following along the same lines as Sen. Bob Corker.”
Corker decided not to seek re-election in 2018 after serving two terms in the Senate from Tennessee.
“On the record, the Republicans are stating it’s just Trump and his style,” Howey said of Trump’s use of Twitter. “Behind the scenes there is more concern.”
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
